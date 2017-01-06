Water bill requires fresh look at Arc...

Water bill requires fresh look at Arctic port

Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers halted work on an Arctic port at Nome when Shell pulled out of the Chukchi Sea in 2015, but a new look at the idea is required under a recent bill signed by President Barack Obama, this time with a focus on national security benefits. A small clause in the nation's most recent water resources and funding bill could breathe new life into plans for a large vessel port in Western Alaska.

