Warmth and rain to bring 'nasty' road and avalanche conditions to Southcentral Alaska
A wave of warm, wet and windy weather passing through Southcentral Alaska over the next two days will increase road and avalanche hazards throughout the region, meteorologists said Wednesday. Michael Kutz, with the National Weather Service office in Anchorage, said a storm front moving across the northern Gulf of Alaska was expected to bring half an inch of rain, along with snow and gusting winds, to much of Southcentral by the weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Tue
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec '16
|godof uranus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC