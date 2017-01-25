Warmth and rain to bring 'nasty' road...

Warmth and rain to bring 'nasty' road and avalanche conditions to Southcentral Alaska

14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

A wave of warm, wet and windy weather passing through Southcentral Alaska over the next two days will increase road and avalanche hazards throughout the region, meteorologists said Wednesday. Michael Kutz, with the National Weather Service office in Anchorage, said a storm front moving across the northern Gulf of Alaska was expected to bring half an inch of rain, along with snow and gusting winds, to much of Southcentral by the weekend.

