USDA Pumped $2.1B into Alaska in Last Eight Years

A small federal office has quietly injected more than $2.1 billion into Alaska over the past eight years with almost no impact to the national debt. The U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development has done that through its 35 programs that help fund everything from water and sewer systems in the most remote villages in Alaska to startup businesses in every corner of the state.

