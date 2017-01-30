Training Program Seeks to Develop Alaskan Shipbuilders
A new shipbuilding and repair training program in Alaska aims to develop an advanced manufacturing workforce comprised of state residents. Shipbuilder and repairer Vigor has teamed up with the maritime workforce development network Maritime Works for a public, private and philanthropic initiative called Advancing Alaskan Workers, which will train Alaska's next generation of advanced manufacturing workers.
