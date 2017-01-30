Training Program Seeks to Develop Ala...

Training Program Seeks to Develop Alaskan Shipbuilders

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

A new shipbuilding and repair training program in Alaska aims to develop an advanced manufacturing workforce comprised of state residents. Shipbuilder and repairer Vigor has teamed up with the maritime workforce development network Maritime Works for a public, private and philanthropic initiative called Advancing Alaskan Workers, which will train Alaska's next generation of advanced manufacturing workers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) Jan 28 kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer. Jan 18 Snowtiger 1
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec '16 sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 3
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC