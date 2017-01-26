The Latest: Airport shooting suspect ...

The Latest: Airport shooting suspect fretted over gun

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Two months before an Alaska man allegedly shot five people to death at a Florida airport, he let police officers hold his gun for safekeeping while he was committed for a mental evaluation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IBOGAINE hcl, Ibogaine Roots & Ibogaine Seeds F... (May '16) 4 hr kiene 2
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Jan 24 jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Jan 24 Cordwainer Trout 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer. Jan 18 Snowtiger 1
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 29 sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 3
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,499 • Total comments across all topics: 278,336,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC