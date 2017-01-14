The Alaska Legislature returns with a...

The Alaska Legislature returns with a new House majority, but it faces the same old budget problem

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Anchorage Daily News

This year's annual legislative session in Juneau brings change from the past two years: a big class of freshmen, a Democratic coalition taking charge of the state House , and new urgency stemming from the state's fast-emptying budget reserves. But with that comes the same old political conundrum: how to assemble the 21 votes in the House and 11 in the Senate to pass legislation that could fix the state's huge budget problem.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 29 sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec '16 Elizabeth 63
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,799 • Total comments across all topics: 277,931,423

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC