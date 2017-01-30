Temps dive to minus 50 in Interior Alaska; Fairbanks after-school activities canceled
The Denali State Bank sign along Chena Pump Road reflects the frigid temperatures that have enveloped the Interior Wednesday morning, January 18, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|13 hr
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC