Tapeworm from Asian waters found in Southcentral Alaska salmon
Scientists have found evidence that a parasite from Asian salmon has been spreading to North American fish, according to a newly released study on samples taken from Southcentral Alaska. The study, appearing in February's issue of the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reports on the discovery in Alaska salmon of Japanese broad tapeworm.
