State Labor Dept Reports Alaska To Lose 7,500 Jobs This Year
The state of Alaska is poised to lose 7,500 jobs, or two percent of its workforce, in 2017 while it continues to battle plummeting oil prices. In its annual employment forecast , the Alaska Department of Labor attributed the surge in unemployment to the price of oil.
