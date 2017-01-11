State, Doyon, miners opposed to Easte...

State, Doyon, miners opposed to Eastern Interior plan

16 hrs ago

The State of Alaska and mining proponents are once again at odds with Bureau of Land Management; this time the dispute is over the agency's updated plan to manage 6.5 million acres of federal lands in Eastern Alaska. On Jan. 5 BLM released the decision documents to its Eastern Interior Resource Management Plan that would keep approximately 4.8 million federal acres off-limits to development, namely mining in the region known for gold production.

