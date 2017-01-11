State, Doyon, miners opposed to Eastern Interior plan
The State of Alaska and mining proponents are once again at odds with Bureau of Land Management; this time the dispute is over the agency's updated plan to manage 6.5 million acres of federal lands in Eastern Alaska. On Jan. 5 BLM released the decision documents to its Eastern Interior Resource Management Plan that would keep approximately 4.8 million federal acres off-limits to development, namely mining in the region known for gold production.
