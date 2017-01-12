Sexual assault survivor finds freedom...

Sexual assault survivor finds freedom in art inspired from her diary

13 hrs ago Read more: Peninsula Clarion

Photo by Michael Penn/Juneau Empire Christine Carpenter holds one of her artworks in the Alaska Robotics Gallery on Jan. 6,she made after being raped in Italy. "I think it's powerful and addresses something that isn't often talked about in public," Lauren Brooks, a former advocate for Aiding Women in Abuse and Rape Emergencies , said at the First Friday art display at Alaska Robotics of "Finding My Voice" by Christine Carpenter.

