Savvy Alaska kids can appreciate hiking amid Hawaii volcanoes
DeWaine Tollefsrud, front, and Owen and James Kirkland hike the forested section of Kilauea Iki trail in Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park. Alaska kids are savvy to the fickle ways of our fragile planet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC