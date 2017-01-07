Rescued tapes show Kenai Peninsula hi...

Rescued tapes show Kenai Peninsula history conference in 1974

A demure box logged in the Alaska State Library Historical Collections in Juneau has produced long-lost films of a Kenai Peninsula history conference. The films, taken in 1974 as part of the history conference held in honor of the 100th anniversary of the U.S. purchase of Alaska from Russia, had long since been buried.

