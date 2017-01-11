Red Cross of Alaska visits Savoonga, ...

Red Cross of Alaska visits Savoonga, assesses damage

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KIMO

The Red Cross of Alaska has returned from a visit to Western Alaska, where their Disaster Program Manager and Casework Specialist analyzed the impacts of a recent severe winter storm, and provided aid to residents in need. "We really didn't know what we were getting into because of the limited communications," said Lisa Miller, Regional Communications Officer for the Red Cross of Alaska.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 29 sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec '16 Elizabeth 63
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,821,176

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC