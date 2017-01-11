Red Cross of Alaska visits Savoonga, assesses damage
The Red Cross of Alaska has returned from a visit to Western Alaska, where their Disaster Program Manager and Casework Specialist analyzed the impacts of a recent severe winter storm, and provided aid to residents in need. "We really didn't know what we were getting into because of the limited communications," said Lisa Miller, Regional Communications Officer for the Red Cross of Alaska.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC