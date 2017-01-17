Panel urges action on Alaska deficit ...

Panel urges action on Alaska deficit to address uncertainty

2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

A panel of experts said Thursday that a plan for addressing Alaska's multibillion-dollar budget deficit is critical to helping clear up uncertainty that has been hanging over the state's economy. Marcus Hartley, president and principal economist with the Northern Economics consulting firm, said that as a small business owner he won't make an investment if it appears the state could do any number of things to address the situation but is failing to decide on anything.

