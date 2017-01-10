Once again, testing finds Alaska seafood free of Fukushima radiation
For the third consecutive year, tests have found no radioactivity in Alaska seafood stemming from the 2011 tsunami and nuclear disaster in Fukushima, Japan, state officials announced Monday. The Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation said in a statement that seafood samples from Alaska waters in 2016 tested negative for three Fukushima-related radioactive isotopes: iodine-131, cesium-134 and cesium-137.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
