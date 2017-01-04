Obama's Parting Gift: EPA to fine Alaskans who Burn Wood to Stay Warm

As Alaskan winter temperatures drop below -30F, the EPA is considering fining and prosecuting entire towns for breaching clean air laws, because of smoke from residential fireplaces. "That guy has got an old stove, right there," Dr. Jeanne Olson, a veterinarian and air quality volunteer, said on a recent afternoon, pointing from the cab of her four-wheel-drive Toyota toward a spiraling column of thick gray smoke from a homeowner's chimney.

