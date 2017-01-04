NOAA plan: set aside more salmon for belugas
The National Marine Fisheries Service wants the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to account for salmon needs of Cook Inlet beluga whales when crafting escapement goals. Cook Inlet could have a new group of salmon users joining recreational, commercial, subsistence and personal use fishermen: endangered beluga whales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC