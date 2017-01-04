NOAA plan: set aside more salmon for ...

NOAA plan: set aside more salmon for belugas

12 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

The National Marine Fisheries Service wants the Alaska Department of Fish and Game to account for salmon needs of Cook Inlet beluga whales when crafting escapement goals. Cook Inlet could have a new group of salmon users joining recreational, commercial, subsistence and personal use fishermen: endangered beluga whales.

