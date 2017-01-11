No sign of Japan-related radiation fo...

No sign of Japan-related radiation found in Alaska waters

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" State officials have announced that tests of Alaska seafood continue to show no detectable amounts of radiation, five years after a deadly earthquake and tsunami set off a nuclear disaster at a Japanese power plant. More than 16,000 people were killed in 2011 after Japan's 9.1-magnitude earthquake, which led to nuclear meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

