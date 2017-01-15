Musher Nicolas Petit of Girdwood, Alaska on March 3, 2016.
As mushers in the Copper Basin 300 sled dog race headed into the home stretch Sunday night, Nicholas Petit of Girdwood and Ryne Olson of Two Rivers battled for the lead after forging a gap over the rest of the 38-racer field. The 28-year-old Olson reached the Tolsona checkpoint first, pulling in at 4:39 p.m. Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC