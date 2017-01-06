Local to lead state arts agency

Local to lead state arts agency

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Star

Andrea Noble-Pelant of Eagle River has been named executive director of the Alaska State Council on the Arts, a position she'd held on an interim basis since May of 2016. Eagle River's ties to the Alaska State Council on the Arts date back generations, so it's appropriate the state agency drew its newest executive director from the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 29 sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Elizabeth 63
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,691,712

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC