Local to lead state arts agency
Andrea Noble-Pelant of Eagle River has been named executive director of the Alaska State Council on the Arts, a position she'd held on an interim basis since May of 2016. Eagle River's ties to the Alaska State Council on the Arts date back generations, so it's appropriate the state agency drew its newest executive director from the area.
