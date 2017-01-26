Liberal Groups Flood Senate Phones in Opposition to DeVos
Liberal groups, looking to block the confirmation of President Donald Trump's pick of Betsy DeVos as education secretary, are trying to flood the phone lines of Washington lawmakers. CREDO Action's Vice President Murshed Zaheed said his group made 18,000 calls to members of the Senate, Health, Education, Labor and Pensions about DeVos, The Hill reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Jan 24
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Jan 24
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec '16
|godof uranus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC