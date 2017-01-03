Key numbers in the Illinois budget st...

Key numbers in the Illinois budget stalemate

Read more: KFVS12

As the Illinois Senate tries to broker a deal to break the state's long-running budget deadlock, here are some of the numbers at the center of the debate: $11 billion: The amount in bills at least 60 days old that the state owed, as of Friday, to vendors and service providers, according to the Illinois state comptroller. That figure is higher than the current-year expected general revenue for 30 states, and more than the estimated tax dollars coming in this year for Alaska, Montana, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming combined, according to figures from the National Association of State Budget Officers.

Chicago, IL

