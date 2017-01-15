Juneau population drops to 2012 levels
On Thursday, the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development released its annual Alaska population estimate, a figure based on Permanent Fund Dividend applications, military statistics and other figures. While Alaska gained 2,645 residents between 2015 and 2016, Juneau lost almost 400 residents in the same period.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Peninsula Clarion.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC