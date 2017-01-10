Judge tosses felony charges against former fish board nominee

Roland Maw, foreground, had 12 felony charges dismissed by an Alaska Superior Court judge under a ruling that found the evidence against him was improperly presented to the grand jury. Three months after a U.S. appeals court sided with a group of Cook Inlet drift fishermen contesting the delegation of most salmon management from federal officials to the State of Alaska, the former leader of that group had a dozen felony charges dismissed related to allegations of illegally receiving Permanent Fund Dividends.

