Interior Alaska's cold weather gets downgraded, snow now forecast for Fairbanks and Anchorage
Interior Alaska's forecast for the weekend has changed from 40 below to 4 inches of snow, and Southcentral is expected to avoid its own burst of cold weather. The National Weather Service on Thursday afternoon revised a forecast that had predicted a frigid Interior cold snap starting over the weekend, saying instead that temperatures would hover at relatively warmer temperatures of 10 to 30 below.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC