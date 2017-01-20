In throng on Capitol grounds, hundred...

In throng on Capitol grounds, hundreds of Alaskans celebrate Trump

Hundreds of Alaskans are in Washington, D.C. today to celebrate Donald Trump's inauguration as president. For some, Trump's election was the fulfillment of their grandest wishes.

