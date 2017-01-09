In Alaska, a high bar for the mentally ill to part with their guns
Esteban Santiago was mentally ill enough to walk into an FBI office in November with his infant son and inform federal agents his brain was being controlled by a government intelligence agency that wanted him to join the Islamic State. But under the law those delusions and the brief hospitalization that followed were not enough to keep his gun away from him.
