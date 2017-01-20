'I want to leave': Alaska has coldest weather in years, wind chill of minus-74
Alaska, a state known for its frigid conditions, just witnessed its coldest weather in more than a decade in some areas, plunging more than 50 degrees colder than normal. The temperature dropped down to -51A F on Wednesday at the Fairbanks airport.
