Hardy Interior Alaskans join 'The 40 ...

Hardy Interior Alaskans join 'The 40 Below Club'

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

From left: Dylan, Gracie Mae, Jeff, and Tyler Skaggs join the 40 Below Club at the time and temperature sign on the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017 Tue jim moeder 1
News Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste... Tue Cordwainer Trout 1
News Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in... Jan 21 Dr Wu 1
Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer. Jan 18 Snowtiger 1
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 29 sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec '16 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec '16 godof uranus 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,247,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC