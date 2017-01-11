Gov's budget would cut Alaska Construction Academies
A student practices backhoe skills on a remnant snow bank in front of International Union of Operating Engineers instructors during a spring operating and maintenance course at the Fairbanks Pipeline Training Center. The training was partly funded by the Construction Education Foundation, a state Labor Department program that is being phased out and folded into the broader agency under budget cuts proposed by Gov. Bill Walker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC