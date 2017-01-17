GOP hopes Trump Interior Department pick brings the 'cavalry' to fix Obama policies
President-elect Trump's pick to lead the Interior Department must "come in and help fix" a broken and dysfunctional agency, the Republican head of the energy committee told the nominee at a Tuesday confirmation hearing. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the chairwoman of the Senate Energy And Natural Resources Committee, said if Rep. Ryan Zinke is confirmed, "we hope the cavalry is on the way."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC