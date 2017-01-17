GOP hopes Trump Interior Department pick brings the 'cavalry' to fix Obama policies

President-elect Trump's pick to lead the Interior Department must "come in and help fix" a broken and dysfunctional agency, the Republican head of the energy committee told the nominee at a Tuesday confirmation hearing. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, the chairwoman of the Senate Energy And Natural Resources Committee, said if Rep. Ryan Zinke is confirmed, "we hope the cavalry is on the way."

