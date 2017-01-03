Ft Lauderdale gunman's neighbors say he was having 'out of control...
Neighbors of the Fort Lauderdale gunman said the man who now stands accused of killing five people in an airport attack, 'seemed to be so happy'. Pamela VanDyke, who lived near 26-year-old Esteban Santiago in Anchorage, Alaska, said that he and his girlfriend were pleasant enough, until recently.
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
