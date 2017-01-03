Free F/V Drill Conductor Workshop for Commercial Fishermen
The Alaska Marine Safety Education Association will offer a 10-hour Fishing Vessel Drill Conductor workshop in Homer on Saturday, January 21, 2017 from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM. The workshop will be conducted at the Best Western Bidarka Inn, 575 Sterling Highway.
