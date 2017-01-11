Fairbanks could see temps of 40 below as cold snap expected to descend on Alaska
A mass of Arctic air is expected to make the temperatures plummet in Interior and Western Alaska this weekend, and the cold may also extend to the Southcentral region, depending on how conditions develop. A map posted by the National Weather Service on social media Tuesday offered a color-coded look at projected lows across the state for next Monday, including temperatures colder than 30 degrees below zero for much of the Interior and in the negative teens for parts of Southcentral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC