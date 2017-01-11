Extreme cold to move across Alaska in coming week
Rick Thoman is climate science and services manager at the National Weather Service's Fairbanks office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSKA.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC