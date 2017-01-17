Even in Alaska, temps as low as -59 are hard to handle
The temperature in Alaska's second-largest city never reached 30 degrees below zero last winter, but Mother Nature is making up for it this year
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Wed
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec '16
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
