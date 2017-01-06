Effort continues to replace humans wi...

Effort continues to replace humans with cameras on fishing boats

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Alaska Journal of Commerce

Eileen Sobeck, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Assistant Administrator for Fisheries, gives an update on progress toward implementing electronic monitoring at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle on Nov. 18. Cost savings and logistics are tops among goals for the agency. Several years into the controversial effort to bolster Alaska's fisheries observer program, a top federal fisheries official defended the work at a Seattle gathering of fishermen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alaska Journal of Commerce.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Alaska Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska Dec 29 sure 2
News Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed... Dec 20 Spotted Girl 3
landwatcher Dec 19 godof uranus 1
News Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13) Dec 18 glassdame 2
How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke... Dec 16 Micheal 1
News Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12) Dec 9 Elizabeth 63
Kitchen Showrooms Midlands Dec '16 desey001 1
See all Alaska Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Alaska Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,561 • Total comments across all topics: 277,701,205

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC