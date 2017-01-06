Effort continues to replace humans with cameras on fishing boats
Eileen Sobeck, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Assistant Administrator for Fisheries, gives an update on progress toward implementing electronic monitoring at the Pacific Marine Expo in Seattle on Nov. 18. Cost savings and logistics are tops among goals for the agency. Several years into the controversial effort to bolster Alaska's fisheries observer program, a top federal fisheries official defended the work at a Seattle gathering of fishermen.
