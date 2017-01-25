Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Teaching CERT to cadets at Alaska Military...
The Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Staff has been teaching Community Emergency Response Team Training to cadets at the Alaska Military Youth Academy since December; they will be wrapping up their 7-week 28-hour program here soon, having taught approximately 30 cadets about CERT. The CERT course is designed to prepare the cadets to help themselves and to help others in the event of a disaster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIMO.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2017
|Tue
|jim moeder
|1
|Alaska strip club owner gets probation in waste...
|Tue
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Jan 21
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec '16
|godof uranus
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC