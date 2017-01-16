Delegation revs up for another ANWR fight
Alaska's congressional delegation is hoping the 13th time will be the lucky one for legislation to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge to oil and natural gas development. That's because - as he is quick to note - Rep. Don Young has successfully shepherded such bills through the House 12 times before, only to see them falter time and again before becoming law.
