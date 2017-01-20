Consultant raises concerns about Alaska gas project
A legislative consultant has raised red flags about Alaska taking the lead on a major proposed liquefied natural gas project, even as Gov. Bill Walker has said he is comfortable with it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairbanks Daily News-Miner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sentencing reset for Alaska strip club owner in...
|Sat
|Dr Wu
|1
|Wanting to move to Alaska this spring or summer.
|Jan 18
|Snowtiger
|1
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec '16
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec '16
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec '16
|Micheal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC