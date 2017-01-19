Cold snap keeps hold on Alaska; temperatures expected to rise into next week
A cold snap kept an icy grip on Interior and Southcentral Alaska Thursday, although some areas reported slightly higher temperatures than the day before. In many Interior areas, cloud cover helped with a little warming, said Scott Berg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service Fairbanks office.
