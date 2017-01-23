Coast Guard Rescues Pilot Northwest of Kodiak

A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew rescued a pilot who crashed on Hallo Glacier Lake approximately 75 miles northwest of Kodiak Sunday afternoon. Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Anchorage received a MAYDAY call on VHF-Channel 16 from the pilot reporting the plane had safely landed, but tipped over after braking in the deep snow on the frozen lake.

