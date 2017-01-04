Cleanup underway after small oil spil...

Cleanup underway after small oil spill at Tesoro

Alaska Journal of Commerce

State environmental officials are investigating the cause of a recent oil spill near the Tesoro Refinery in the Kenai Peninsula Borough. According to a report from the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, the refinery's operator discovered the spill near a wastewater tank during a nightly inspection on Dec. 18. The report says Tesoro estimates the spill was made up of about 165 gallons of a crude oil and water mixture.

