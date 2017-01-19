Asian tapeworm found in Alaskan salmon
Scientists recently announced they had found an Asian tapeworm species in pink salmon caught off the coast of the Kenai Peninsula. For years, researchers have suspected the Japanese broad tapeworm was present on the Pacific Coast of North America.
