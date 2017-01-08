As suburbia replaces frontier, Mat-Su considers restricting trapping for the first time
Matanuska-Susitna Borough officials are considering a historic ban on traps and snares at schools and along trails popular with dog owners. The conflict between trailside trapping and pets is on the rise in this growing municipality with frontier roots that's given way to expanding suburbia.
