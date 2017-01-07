Alaska's next big crop will be ... rhodiola? These farmers and researchers hope so.
With green-blue succulent leaves and bright yellow flowers, rhodiola rosea is right at home in cold climates, and since about 2009, more Alaska farmers and hobbyists have started growing and experimenting with it. More Alaska farmers are growing the Arctic plant rhodiola rosea and trying to turn it into a significant piece of the state's agricultural industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec 9
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC