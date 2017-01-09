Alaska's 2016 was warmest year on record -- by a wide margin
Alaska just completed its warmest year on record, a mark set by a staggering margin, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported on Monday. The state's average 2016 temperature of 31.9 degrees Fahrenheit was a whopping 5.9 degrees Fahrenheit above the long-term average, and 1.6 degrees Fahrenheit higher than the previous record annual average, set in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.
Add your comments below
Alaska Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Love to chat with anyone that lives in Alaska
|Dec 29
|sure
|2
|Alaskans dive into 0-degree water, some dressed...
|Dec 20
|Spotted Girl
|3
|landwatcher
|Dec 19
|godof uranus
|1
|Still standing: Ancient Alaskan forest thaws fr... (Sep '13)
|Dec 18
|glassdame
|2
|How to make fast $erious cash $$ with our hacke...
|Dec 16
|Micheal
|1
|Yukon Men: Is Tanana presented realistically en... (Aug '12)
|Dec '16
|Elizabeth
|63
|Kitchen Showrooms Midlands
|Dec '16
|desey001
|1
Find what you want!
Search Alaska Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC