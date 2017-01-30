Alaskans crowd Murkowski's Anchorage office to protest DeVos education nomination

Activists gathered outside U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's Anchorage office urging her to oppose the nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary Monday. More than 200 Alaskans gathered outside of U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski's office in downtown Anchorage on Monday afternoon to protest President Donald Trump's choice of Michigan billionaire and school voucher advocate Betsy DeVos for education secretary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anchorage Daily News.