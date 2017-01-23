Alaskans Brave the Snow to Join Women's Marches
Most of the photos here are from our friend Russ Reno in Anchorage, where the Alaska Dispatch News cited one report of around 3,500 people. Russ tells us, "I think it's important that people know of the dedicated protesters who marched in blizzards and subzero conditions all over Alaska.
